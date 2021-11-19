Governor Opens Vaccine Booster Eligibility to All Adults

Compassion for people and cultures that we don't understand, can be hard to find at times...and yet, I find that many people in our community are eager to ease the pain and fear of those looking to start over; for those people who may not have any idea where to start. For these people, dreaming of what the future holds may be on hold, as they just trying to get their feet on the ground, and make a better life for their families. Isn't it what most of us want?

