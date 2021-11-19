ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Governor Opens Vaccine Booster Eligibility to All Adults

By Clay Conover
 6 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced that all fully-vaccinated Minnesotan adults can now get their booster shots. Anyone over eighteen...

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

