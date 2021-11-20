Saints' Terron Armstead: Ruled out to face Philly

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and prominent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Tennessee. Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee — but continuing to play — during a...
The New Orleans Saints have ruled out three starters for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. RB Alvin Kamara, OL Terron Armstead, and DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson missed all three practices this week leading to their being ruled out for the game. With Alvin Kamara out, the Saints will likely turn...
The New Orleans Saints will be without key players headed into today’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. As disclosed in Friday’s injury report, they’ll be without running back Alvin Kamara and left tackle Terron Armstead who are both listed on today’s inactives list. RB Alvin Kamara. LT Terron Armstead. TE...
The news on the injury front got worse Thursday for the New Orleans Saints. After participating in practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday, leaving his status for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia in doubt. In addition, Taysom Hill, Ty Montgomery, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Tanoh...
There is some encouragement and some discouragement with the first New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Sunday’s game at Philadelphia. The encouraging aspect is that Alvin Kamara, who missed last Sunday’s loss at Tennessee with a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis. The discouraging aspect was...
For a 2nd straight week the Saints will be without their offensive stud Alvin Kamara on gameday. He was able to take part in Wednesday’s workout in limited capacity, but was downgraded the last 2 days.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints scratched hobbled running back Mark Ingram, while left tackle Terron Armstead returned to the lineup against Buffalo on Thursday night. The Bills listed receiver and returner Isaiah McKenzie as a healthy scratch. Ingram entered the game as questionable because of a knee...
New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead is the top vote-getter among NFC tackles, according to the first returns of Pro Bowl voting released by the NFL on Wednesday, November 24. Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has undergone surgery to repair his left knee, but there’s some sort of good news that came out of it. No, Winston still won’t be coming back any time soon as he needs at least six months to rehab before starting non-contact drills. The good news, however, is that his MCL didn’t have to be repaired.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there’s a pretty solid chance that you are not a very big fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, for most Lions fans, Rodgers is right on the top of their most-hated list. But one Lions fan likes...
The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
Comments / 0