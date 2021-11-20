Saints' Malcolm Roach: Ruled out Sunday

Kamara (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. A report earlier this week suggested his knee sprain is considered mild, but Kamara nonetheless stands to miss at least one game after sitting out practice Wednesday through Friday. The Saints are left with Mark Ingram as their probable lead back, with special teamer Dwayne Washington and practice squad members Lamar Miller and Josh Adams available in reserve. Ingram is an intriguing Week 10 fantasy option given the workload potential, while Kamara will aim to make it back Sunday, Nov. 21 for a Week 11 contest in Philadelphia.
