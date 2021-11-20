ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Malcolm Roach: Ruled out Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Roach (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Jarvis Landry Sends Subtle Shots At Baker Mayfield

The saga with Baker Mayfield and his wide receivers continues onward. Whoever thought it was over with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. was wrong, because now Jarvis Landry has spoken up on his quarterback. He states how he does everything right on Sundays and doesn't know why he isn't getting the ball. He also was asked about why the passing game isn't working and he responded with a no answer of no I don't I'm sorry.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Ringo
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears GM Ryan Pace breaks silence on Matt Nagy rumors, Justin Fields’ injury

It has been a whirlwind week for the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has broken ribs, and there have been rumors swirling around the future of Matt Nagy. A report earlier in the week suggested Nagy had been told he would be fired after Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, sending the Bears into damage control leading up to the game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Titans#American Football#Eagles
On3.com

Green Bay Packers place key linebacker on COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Saints to Sign WR Malcolm Perry

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Malcolm Perry off the New England Patriots practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Perry was a seventh-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Navy. He was an option quarterback for the Naval Academy, where he rushed for 4,286 yards and 39 touchdowns from 2017 to 2019 and caught 22 passes for 470 yards. Perry threw for 1,084 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as Navy's starting quarterback in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Announce Unfortunate Update On Star TE Darren Waller

During the first half of this Thursday’s game, Raiders tight end Darren Waller went down with a knee injury. It was a scary sight to see, as his knee twisted in an ugly manner. Unfortunately, Waller will not be able to return to the field. He has been officially ruled...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ruled out

Kamara (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. A report earlier this week suggested his knee sprain is considered mild, but Kamara nonetheless stands to miss at least one game after sitting out practice Wednesday through Friday. The Saints are left with Mark Ingram as their probable lead back, with special teamer Dwayne Washington and practice squad members Lamar Miller and Josh Adams available in reserve. Ingram is an intriguing Week 10 fantasy option given the workload potential, while Kamara will aim to make it back Sunday, Nov. 21 for a Week 11 contest in Philadelphia.
NFL
erienewsnow.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list, ruled out for Sunday's game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and will miss Sunday's game at home against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday. Last week, during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Roethlisberger announced he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after being asked what protocols...
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Ty Montgomery: Status in question for Sunday

Montgomery (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Montgomery didn't play Week 9 against the Falcons due to a hamstring injury, but after putting in limited practices Wednesday through Friday he's a candidate to return to action Sunday. With Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out, Montgomery, if active, could get in the backfield mix along with Dwayne Washington behind Mark Ingram, while practice squad members Lamar Miller and Josh Adams may be elevated as well.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys vs. Falcons final injury report: Tyron Smith ruled out of Sunday’s game with Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons will take the field on Sunday, but one key part of the Cowboys offense will not be there. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice all week because of his ankle, bone spurs being the exact culprit. We won’t have to wait to see if Smith can play in the Atlanta game, he’s out. Terence Steele will once again have to manage at left tackle while La’el Collins mans his customary right tackle. Last week this arrangement worked out very poorly for the Cowboys, they will need that to change on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Ruled out Sunday

Pugh (calf) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Pugh was considered day-to-day with a calf injury this week but was unable to practice. Sean Harlow will likely start at left guard in Week 10.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy