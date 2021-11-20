ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Tavares, Engvall lead rolling Maple Leafs’ 6-2 rout of Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Tavares and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist apiece while Toronto scored four consecutive goals in the second period, and the Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Alexander Kerfoot, Auston Matthews, Jason Spezza and Michael Bunting also scored as the Leafs avenged their 5-1 loss to the Kings in Toronto on Nov. 8 with their own blowout victory. Toronto scored four times in a 12 1/2-minute span of the second, and Bunting added a fifth straight goal in the third. Engvall, who had two points in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Bergevin
Huron Daily Tribune

Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild didn’t let a traffic jam slow them down against the New Jersey Devils. Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Wild beat the Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy