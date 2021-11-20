ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Robin #8

Colors by Hi-Fi Letters by Troy Peteri.

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Supergirl Woman Of Tomorrow #5

Supergirl steps into an ancient trap, stranding her and Ruthye on a planet of nearly perpetual night. Now, the woman of steel must call on every remaining ounce of strength to combat the monsters left on this world to kill any super unlucky enough to end up on its surface.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #3

Batman and Bigby’s brawl comes to a grinding halt after a wave of explosions rocks Gotham. When a giant wolf emerges from the wreckage, Batman and his team of Robins stop at nothing to bring down the beast—and all goes according to the true villain’s master plan!. Batman Vs Bigby...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Who survives Damian vs Connor? See the bout begin in Robin #8 preview

As we said before, it's a good time to be a Robin. In addition to the recent debuts of Robins, Robin & Batman, the heroics of the extended Bat-family that included no less than four other Robins in the pages of Batman, and the positive and attention-getting life's journey Tim Drake is on, Damian Wayne gets an Annual and the latest issue of his ongoing series Robin in November.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Wolverine #18

KRAKOA COMPROMISED! You’ve seen some action in Benjamin Percy’s WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It’s a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister when a secret surveillance device is discovered on Krakoa—and its owners are willing to kill to get it back! But who would go so far as to betray the mutants? Featuring the return of some unexpected adversaries!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Previe: Batman Reptilian #6

Batman and Killer Croc face off against Croc’s murderous offspring in a finale that has to be seen to be believed. The World’s Greatest Detective closes the world’s strangest case in the final issue of Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp’s twisted tale. Batman Reptilian #6. Written by Garth Ennis. Art...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman Black & Gold #6

Written by Marguerite Sauvage, Liam Sharp, Christos Gage, Sheena Howard, and more!. Art by Marguerite Sauvage, Liam Sharp, Kevin Maguire, Jamal Campbell, and more!. Nothing gold can stay including this remarkable celebration of Wonder Woman beautifully presented in her signature colors!. It all concludes, featuring our hero saving a life...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman Green Arrow Deep Target #2

As Aquaman and Green Arrow work to piece together the mystery of the altered timeline, Scorpio’s General Anderton gets an upgrade of his own. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Robin’ #8 is a kung fu action extravaganza

The final fight is finally here as Damian Wayne aka Robin fights to the death in the Lazarus Tournament. In Robin #8, Robin must fight Hawke in the final round, but what is going on with the island itself, what is Damian’s plan, and who will win?. If you’re expecting...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #8

That means homecoming is fast approaching! With the freshmen excited about getting in touch with their spooky sides, the faculty, again, grapples with the scary threat posed by their rogue student, the mysterious Red X. Luckily, this time, the Titans have help from some old friends who have, at long last, come home…
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Suicide Squad King Shark #3

Defacer must form a partnership with the Man-King to ensure humanity isn’t overtaken by shark domination! But she’s kinda starting to like King Shark, and the avatar of all humanity kinda sucks!. Plus, King Shark takes on the Queen Tiger (not to be confused with the Tiger King). Suicide Squad...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT! Iconic Spider-Man scribe J.M. DeMatteis (KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS) returns to spin his webs once more within the Spidey mythos, this time joined by explosive artist David Baldeón (WEB WARRIORS, DOMINO)! Together, they’re bringing you unlocked memories in the life of BEN REILLY, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected? Do the answers Ben is looking for reside in the haunted halls of the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all—AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!
COMICS
