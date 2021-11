Mount Olivet United Methodist is having a bake sale. Details and online ordering are available on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MtOlivetUMCSeaford. You can order in the comments on Facebook or call the church at 302-629-4458 where orders will be taken Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All orders must be submitted no later than Nov. 16. Watch the comments in Facebook where we will note if items have sold out. Call the church office for details if you do not use Facebook.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 14 DAYS AGO