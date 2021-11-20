ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – November 20

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Migrants, mandatory Covid vaccinations and murderer Colin Pitchfork returning to prison are splashed across the front pages as the weekend begins.

News that Home Secretary Priti Patel wants a Greece-style crackdown on migrants leads The Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting those coming to the UK from across the Channel will be held in purpose-built centres and forced to obey strict rules or lose their right to asylum.

While The Times says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a “fix” to the problem, and is concerned “there are still no viable policies to reduce the number of Channel crossings”.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend says Austria will make vaccinations mandatory as cases surge across Europe.

And the Daily Mail leads with an investigation claiming a former school governor runs an anti-vaccination group which has picketed schools.

The Guardian carries a suggestion the rejection of multiculturalism by “successive governments” has helped to fuel racism akin to that faced by cricketer Azeem Rafiq, according to a former chairman of the Commission on the Future of Multi-Ethnic Britain.

The Independent leads on a report suggesting vulnerable families and pensioners will have an 18-month squeeze on their finances, caused by increases in the cost of living.

The Daily Mirror covers Colin Pitchfork – a double murderer who had been released on licence – being returned to prison “amid fears over his behaviour”.

Britons splashing the cash at Christmas leads the Daily Express, with the paper saying the “spending spree” will be £85 billion.

And the Daily Star says “bedwetters” have lost a battle to keep Benny Hill’s “saucy shows” from being screened on TV.

