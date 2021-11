The Chicago Bulls will take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Bulls-Nuggets prediction and pick. This is a matchup between two of the most talented teams in the league, so it should be a good one. The Bulls have been one of the biggest surprises in the league so far, as no one expected them to play this well right away. Chicago is currently sitting in the third seed in the Eastern Conference despite the absence of star center Nikola Vucevic. On the other hand, the Nuggets have had a slightly disappointing start to the season. Even with their tremendously talented roster, Denver has only managed to take the sixth seed in the West so far. This is a big opportunity for a quality win for both teams, so it’s sure to be a good game.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO