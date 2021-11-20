ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria-Bonita School District seeks input on search for new superintendent

By Lindsay Zuchelli
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is looking for a new superintendent and wants to hear from the community.

The school district board is asking the public for input on the search to make sure it is a collaborative and inclusive process.

Board members are asking students, staff, parents, and other members of the community to participate in an anonymous online survey.

The survey asks people to list the district's strengths. It also asks for input on challenges the new superintendent will face, as well as important issues the superintendent should know about and qualities and characteristics that person should possess.

The survey also asks people to rank their priorities for the new superintendent. That includes areas people feel the candidate should be experienced in and important qualities like empathy, courage and vision.

The online survey will be open through December 3 at 4 p.m.

To take part in the survey, click here .

Current superintendent Luke Ontiveros announced last month that he planned to retire at the end of 2021 . He first started in 2016 and had planned to leave in June 2020, but extended his term because of the pandemic.

If you need help taking the online survey or if you would like to take it in Mixtec, call the Office of Family Engagement at 805-361-8117 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

