11-19-21 The Blitz

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
It looks like this player doesn't plan to return to Clemson next season. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay took to Twitter following the Tigers' 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest and thanked (...)
Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star wide receiver Zavion Thomas was planning to announce his college commitment Tuesday but he has elected to push it back two days to Thanksgiving. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has...
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
During the first half of this Thursday’s game, Raiders tight end Darren Waller went down with a knee injury. It was a scary sight to see, as his knee twisted in an ugly manner. Unfortunately, Waller will not be able to return to the field. He has been officially ruled...
First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving, Buckeye Nation. With so much going on this week including The Game, it can almost get lost in the shuffle. There’s a lot to be thankful for, but in this regard, the focus on Ohio State and their recruiting efforts offers plenty of reasons to give thanks.
10:06 - 10:20 – Fantasy Football segment Sponsored by Bordertown Bar & Grill. 10:22 - 10:30 – Shanley VB Seniors, Olivia Vetter talks about what this last game means to all the seniors. 10:34 - 10:47 – West Fargo VB HC Kelsey Gibbons. 10:50 - 10:58:50 – Minnesota Sports talk...
Aaron and Chris interviewed Steve Pitts. They discussed his 43 year career for the Texas Tech football radio broadcast team, memories he loved from games he worked, how he got started, and what he's looking forward to in the last few games.
It was a big night for Tioga and SVEC football as the Tigers and Eagles picked up dominant wins in the Regional Playoffs on Friday night. Plus, Elmira College men's and women's hockey, and 10th-ranked Cornell men's hockey tally wins on the ice. Check out the highlights and scores from the Friday, November 19th edition of Twin Tiers Football, brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Ford.
Today was yet another bad showing for the Detroit Lions as they lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-14. Heading into the game, the Bears had lost five-straight games while the Lions were winless. Now, the Lions have a record of 0-10-1, which is truly abysmal. The fans are simply fed up with what the team has been giving them, and their energy at the games speaks volumes to just how awful the franchise has become.
Stefan Krajisnik and Michael Katz give final thoughts ahead of week 12 matchups in the SEC and beyond. Stefan shares thoughts on Tennessee State's staff full of pedigree, the guys bemoan the onset of flight tracker season and Michael goes behind the curtain on this Sam Williams feature he dropped this week.
Georgia Football coverage presented by — Well, you don’t see this happen too often. Usually, when players enter the NCAA transfer portal, they end up leaving their current school. However, former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis did the opposite. The current Temple quarterback Mathis was set to enter the NCAA transfer...
Greg Roman on How the Ravens Plan to Beat Blitzes - Ryan Mink. When blitzed, Jackson is 21st in yards per attempt, 25th in big-time throws, and 26th in passer rating. When he is not blitzed, Jackson ranks first, third and eighth in those categories, respectively. “Cover Zero, we see...
