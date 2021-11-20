ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Christkindlmarkt returns Saturday

By WRTV.com Staff
 6 days ago
CARMEL — After a year off due to the pandemic, the sights, smells and sounds of the holidays in Germany are returning to Carter Green in Carmel.

The Christkindlmart starts Saturday, November 19 and runs through Christmas Eve.

Hours are:

Wednesday and Thursday 4-9 p.m.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12-9 p.m.
Closed on Thanksgiving Day
Open from 12-3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The 2021 Glühwein mugs will not be in stock in time for opening day due to delays and lags at the port where the mugs arrived from Germany.

This year, the mugs will be a light blue color with a dove on the handle, to honor and recognize healthcare and frontline workers.

The market says it is a global issue, due in part to supply chain problems brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They hope to have the mugs ready to sell by Thanksgiving weekend.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt
2021 Glühwein mugs

