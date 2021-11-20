ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rittenhouse shooting survivor disappointed by verdict, attorney says

By Shaun Gallagher
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiuic_0d2PKOnc00

The man considered the ‘star witness’ for the State in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was disappointed the man who shot him and killed two others was found not guilty on all charges.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” Kim Motley, the attorney for Gaige Grosskreutz said. “Frankly, I don’t completely understand how they came to this conclusion but this is our legal system.”

Motley represents Grosskreutz in a civil lawsuit stemming from the night of the Rittenhouse shootings. She says Grosskreutz is looking for privacy after over a year of being in the spotlight, especially after having to relive what he called one of the most traumatic moments in his life on the witness stand.

“He took the stand, [even though] he was not subpoenaed to come to court,” Motley said. “He did come to the court and he told the truth.”

That truth included his role on the night of the shootings. Grosskreutz was armed, he had a handgun tucked into his waistband, and, while under questioning by Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi, admitted to pointing his gun at Rittenhouse.

It’s a moment Motley says could have played a role in finding Rittenhouse not guilty.

“Yes, he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse,” Motley said. “After his arm was nearly shot off and he thought he was going to die. So it wasn’t an intentional pointing of his weapon at Rittenhouse. He obviously didn’t pull the trigger against Rittenhouse. He came to court. He told the truth and the jurors looked at all the evidence and that’s the conclusion they came away with.”

Motley’s concerned with the reality of America’s court of law as it stands. Over the course of a week in August of 2020, four people were shot. Jacob Blake and Grosskreutz survived their shootings while Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed. Ultimately, no one was held criminally responsible for any of those shootings.

“To suggest that it’s okay for a 17-year-old to come across state lines and have an AR-15 unlawfully and to kill two people and nearly kill two more people, it's terrifying that the verdict was not guilty.”

The charge Rittenhouse faced for possessing a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 was dismissed earlier in the week because of a stipulation in the state statute that a 17-year-old can possess a rifle if the barrel is at least 16 inches.

Motley’s focus shifts to the civil lawsuit she’s filing on behalf of Grosskreutz. They are suing the City of Kenosha, Kenosha County, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, Interim Chief Eric Larsen and other law enforcement officers. Now that the criminal lawsuit is over, Motley will soon have access to all of the evidence in this trial; both what was admitted in court and anything the State chose to omit from the trial. Motley feels it could shed more light on who Rittenhouse is.

“Now, we are allowed to get the discovery that the prosecutors have that we weren’t allowed to get while the criminal matter was pending,” Motley said. “So there is a lot of information that we are going to be able to look at and see what they have. In OJ Simpson’s case, there was a lot more truths that came out and a lot more information that came out. We’re going to happily uncover this to the public, because we think it’s important to be open and transparent."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State#Defense
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Who are Kyle Rittenhouse's victims?

Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial Monday for shooting three men, killing two of them, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the third night of protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, claims he shot the protesters in self-defense. A jury will...
KENOSHA, WI
Billboard

Ice T, Michelle Williams, Lil Yachty & More React to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Justice System So Twisted’

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was responsible for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, has been found not guilty on all five charges pertaining to his case, including first degree intentional homicide with use of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment of safety. The highly politicized trial has sparked nationwide discussion about gun laws, parameters for self-defense and vigilantism in America.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Rittenhouse Trial Sends Message ‘It’s Okay to Shoot White People Too’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has sent the message “it’s okay to shoot White people.”. Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. As of Tuesday morning, the jury has been deliberating the charges.
KENOSHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy