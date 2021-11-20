ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA, CDC expands COVID booster shot eligibility to all adults: Here’s where to get them in Hawaii

By Ray Anne Galzote
 6 days ago

The FDA and CDC expanded eligibility for COVID booster shots to include all adults aged 18 and older — regardless of age or occupation.

