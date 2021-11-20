ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

White House staff member addresses concerns with Afghan refugee program in Oklahoma

By Mariah Ellis, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufg7Z_0d2PK6zn00
Former Delaware Governor and White House Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator, Jack Markell, spoke during a press conference Friday afternoon in Tulsa.

TULSA, Okla. — Former Delaware Governor and White House Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator, Jack Markell, spoke during a press conference Friday afternoon in Tulsa.

Markell is visiting a handful of city’s across the country to learn more about Afghan resettlement efforts.

Eastern Oklahoma Catholic Charities has been welcoming and helping more than 200 Afghan refugees who have already arrived to Tulsa over the last few months. Deacon Kevin Sartorius said Tulsa is on their way toward at least 800.

He said Oklahoma City will welcome even more refugees, they’re preparing for 1,800 in the next four months.

Over the last two days, Markell met with members of Catholic Charities and other helping organizations and community partners. He said it’s what’s made the transition for so many of these families possible.

He said, “I really believe that the ‘Oklahoma Standard’ is real.” Markell said he learned this while visiting Oklahoma City on Thursday. -Markell said he wants to put a light on Oklahoma’s efforts as well as learn how other areas can adopt their same safe and welcoming approach.

He said, “It’s the kind of leaning in to the generous spirit of the American people that’s going to make this effort successful all over the country.” -Markell said he was asked by the president to serve as the coordinator for Operation Allies to welcome and help allies from Afghanistan to resettle in the U.S. He said the White House is working to help nearly 120,000 Afghan refugees.

Although there are many positives in Oklahoma, Markell said there are also some challenges with the process including the housing market. He said not only is housing limited, but it’s also expensive. On the other hand, he said these individuals have come to the country during a time where there’s an abundance of jobs and opportunity.

Markell said they are working to speed up the process to receive things like social security and work authorization documents so everyone can get to work as quickly as possible.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Hoby Hawkins
5d ago

wonder how much money the government is paying the Catholic Charities to shelter them, relocate them? it is a big money maker for several religious organization. just another reason I will not vote for Stitt when he runs for reelection. Julius Jones is the other.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 48 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 48 million on Wednesday, with more than 2.3 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Thursday night, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 48,126,373, and the nationwide death toll neared 776,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Grinch vs Santa: Recent survey reveals which state has the most decorations

In a recent survey just released by Lombardo Homes and a study of Google searches, the Grinch is a more popular decoration than Santa Claus. 1,000 Americans took part in the study, revealing that 44% of Americans plan on decorating the weekend after Thanksgiving, while 29% plan on putting up the garland the week after. 17% percent of households bring out holiday decorations before the turkey is even carved.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Ahmaud Arbery's mom: Thankful for justice and son's legacy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery's mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day. But there will still be an empty chair at the family's celebrations. It is a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men who helped shoot her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him as he ran through a coastal Georgia neighborhood, she will never be made whole again because her son is gone.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over...
WORLD
KRMG

Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading 'false information' about war

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the country’s...
POLITICS
KRMG

Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: 'No reason to celebrate'

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who've suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday's solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy