The City Commission has scheduled a vote for their Nov. 16 meeting to appoint Eric Hinebauch to the commission to fill the vacancy created by Tracy Houck. Houck announced her resignation on Nov. 4 to be effective Nov. 5 and under the city charter, “when a vacancy occurs, the City Commission may, by majority vote of its remaining members, appoint a person, eligible to hold such office, to fill the vacancy of the city commissioner or mayor until the next regular city election. The person elected at the next regular city election shall serve the unexpired term of the office in which the vacancy occurred.”

