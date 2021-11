New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge turned some heads earlier in the week when he he said “a goal” of his is to be a a lifetime Yankee. Judge has made comments like this before, but coming before his last season prior to free agency, any extension talks are a bit more pressing. After another All-Star and Silver Slugger season, Judge will certainly command a lot of money, especially being the Yankees’ first home-grown offensive star in quite some time. However, history suggests that General Manager Brian Cashman may not get a deal done.

