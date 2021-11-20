ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 4 Ondas Holdings Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: Kantor Stewart

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Palantir Technologies For: Nov 22 Filed by: Cohen Stephen Andrew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BGC Partners, Inc. For: Nov 22 Filed by: Richards David

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 TETRA TECH INC For: Nov 23 Filed by: SHOEMAKER LESLIE L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Western Asset Mortgage For: Nov 22 Filed by: Neumayer Elliott

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RingCentral, Inc. For: Nov 22 Filed by: Dhruv Mitesh

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In an exempt disposition to the Issuer under Rule 16b-3(e), the Reporting Person remitted shares to the Issuer in connection...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SVB FINANCIAL GROUP For: Nov 22 Filed by: Burr Elizabeth

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. For: Nov 22 Filed by: Huber Jeff

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares are...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HighPeak Energy, Inc. For: Nov 22 Filed by: Hollis Michael L.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price reported in Column 8 is a weighted average price. These warrants were purchased in multiple transactions at prices...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PureCycle Technologies, For: Nov 23 Filed by: Somma Lawrence C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Lundin Energy to hold a virtual investor presentation on 8 December 2021

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to invite investors to a virtual corporate presentation, held by Nick Walker, President and CEO, on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 18.00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, where Nick will be joined by Teitur Poulsen, CFO. There is no specific agenda for the presentation but it will be an opportunity to hear the latest news from the Company and give the opportunity to ask questions of management.
StreetInsider.com

Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:. Date of Transaction: 24th November 2021. Number of Shares: 1,000,000...
StreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Approval for Listing of OceanPal Inc. on Nasdaq Capital Market and Revised Record Date for OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off and US$0.10 Cash Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received approval, subject to official notice of issuance, for the listing of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OP". As the Company previously announced on October 19, 2021, the Company will effect a spin-off of 100% of the common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal Inc., to Diana Shipping Inc.'s existing shareholders as of the record date set forth herein. OceanPal Inc. will act as the holding company for three of the Company's older dry bulk vessels.
StreetInsider.com

bleuacacia ltd (BLEUU) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ: BLEUU), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, a right to one-sixteenth of one Class A ordinary share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Company's units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "BLEUU" beginning November 18, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLEU", "BLEUR", and "BLEUW", respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MPLX LP For: Nov 19 Filed by: Aydt Timothy J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) The Reporting Person...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Freshworks Inc. For: Nov 11 Filed by: CapitalG II GP LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Pursuant to the Issuer's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, shares of Class B Common Stock automatically...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Victory Capital Holdings For: Nov 23 Filed by: HAWKES JAMES B

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. These securities are held directly by James B Hawkes 2012 Revocable U/A DTD 12/10/2012, which is controlled...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EVI INDUSTRIES, INC. For: Nov 19 Filed by: Nahmad Henry M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Veritone, Inc. For: Nov 19 Filed by: Steelberg Ryan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Moelis & Co For: Nov 19 Filed by: Richardson Yolonda C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) represents the right to receive one share of Class A common stock.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SWK Holdings Corp For: Nov 23

SWK Holdings Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from. Dallas, TX, November 24, 2021 – SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) (the "Company" or "SWK") confirmed that on November 23, 2021, it received a non-binding proposal from funds managed by Carlson Capital, L.P. ("Carlson") to acquire all shares of SWK not already owned by Carlson for a price of $19.00 per share, payable in cash. (the "Proposed Acquisition"). This proposal is not related to the prior proposal submitted by Carlson to the Company in April 2021.
