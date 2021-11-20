Form 4 Ondas Holdings Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: Kantor Stewart

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ: BLEUU), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, a right to one-sixteenth of one Class A ordinary share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Company’s units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “BLEUU” beginning November 18, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “BLEU”, “BLEUR”, and “BLEUW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO