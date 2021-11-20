ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

‘Your fate has been sealed’: Legislative leaders receive threatening emails

By Lola Duffort
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2Eqv_0d2PIq0C00
Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, left, and House Speaker Jill Krowinski. Photos by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Days after renewing their calls for an indoor mask mandate, Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, and House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, received identical emails.

“Fuck your fucking masks, you little tyrant and fuck your fucking vaccines. You and your ilk are all going to face a military tribunal for committing crimes against humanity,” the Saturday afternoon messages read.

“Tick tick you insufferable Marxist c-nt,” the missive from an anonymous, encrypted email went on. “Your fate has been sealed.”

The messages have been forwarded to law enforcement. Capitol Police and Vermont State Police “take all reports of threats to Vermont officials and legislators with the utmost seriousness,” state police spokesperson Adam Silverman wrote in an email. He said troopers could not comment on investigations that “may or may not” be ongoing.

Messages like these have a chilling effect, Balint said.

“It’s clear that we’ve reached a new low,” she said.

The Senate Pro Tem said the messages, in conjunction with recently publicized death threats made to elections officials at the Secretary of State’s office, left people “on edge about the upcoming (legislative) session.”

The threats made against Vermont election officials were featured in a Reuters story about law enforcement agencies declining to charge Trump supporters who parroted conspiracy theories about a stolen election and threatened civil servants with violence. In Vermont, prosecutors defended their inaction by arguing Vermont’s criminal threatening law was much more restrictive than the federal standard.

Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he intends to take up legislation come January that would better align Vermont’s criminal threatening law with the federal one. But he suggested the upcoming debate would not be an easy one.

“I’ve felt for a long time that something needs to change. It’s just: What is that something? We all want to be protected by the free speech amendment to the Constitution,” he said.


Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, has said he’s open to considering such a change in law, according to the Bennington Banner.

A spokesperson for the governor, Jason Maulucci, said the governor also gets messages such as the ones received by Balint. One last month “similarly espoused that the Governor would face imminent trial and execution for promoting Covid-19 vaccines,” Maulucci said.

“Despicable messages like these are far too common,” Scott said in a statement. “These anonymous messages are cowardly in nature and we should not tolerate them, nor should we give them the exposure they desire.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Your fate has been sealed’: Legislative leaders receive threatening emails .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Welch launches campaign to replace Leahy in the US Senate

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch early Monday officially launched his long-rumored campaign for the U.S. Senate. His candidacy comes one week after U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced he would retire in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Welch launches campaign to replace Leahy in the US Senate.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

House plans to meet in person for Monday’s special session, while the Senate will remain mostly remote

House Speaker Jill Krowinski said the adjournment resolution from this spring requires representatives to convene in person. Gov. Phil Scott called the special session to allow municipalities to create their own local mask mandates instead of implementing one statewide. Read the story on VTDigger here: House plans to meet in person for Monday’s special session, while the Senate will remain mostly remote.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: The case for mask mandates

Clearing the air of Covid-19 “is not something that any individual can do on their own,” says Julia Raifman of the Boston University School of Public Health. “Mask policies are really about acting together.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: The case for mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VTDigger

Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun: With Covid cases rising, Gov. Scott must do more

We need the governor to do more to protect Vermonters: universal indoor masking in public places, providing housing through motel vouchers for all who need them, and a new state of emergency to implement further policies as needed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun: With Covid cases rising, Gov. Scott must do more.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Balint
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#House#D Windham#D Burlington#Marxist#Capitol Police#Vermont State Police#State#Reuters#D Bennington
Business Insider

Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy