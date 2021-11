Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem is a set of League of Legends spinoff games that came out Tuesday. Yes, they’re already up for download and everything!. Riot Games announced Ruined King: A League of Legends Story years ago but we hadn’t heard anything about this turn-based RPG in quite some time — until Riot Forge decided to publish it out of nowhere Tuesday. The game is available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. I guess Riot Games wanted to pull a Halo Infinite and get this out the door without all much build-up. There’s a Collector’s Edition and everything, for goodness sake!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO