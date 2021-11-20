ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

St. John's Episcopal Church brings back Christmas market

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbpYW_0d2PI8gp00

St. John's Christmas market is back in business this weekend after taking a break last year due to COVID-19.

The Christmas Market says they're able to split up $15,000 from the market every year and pass it on to non-profits in Leon County.

Organizers say the market also helps St. Johns as a church put on more programs.

"It does benefit the larger community," said Elizabeth Childs. "In the past, we have been able to put $15,000 back out in the community in grants allowing ministries and agencies in the larger community to provide for those in need so we are grateful for all of the grant applications that are already in and the opportunity to serve the larger community."

The Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at St. John's Episcopal Church. Admission is free to get in.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leon County, FL
City
Christmas, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Christmas Market
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy