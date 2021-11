Nov. 20—RENTON — Chris Carson runs the ball with a ferocity that has earned him the undying admiration and affection of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. But there's a reason running backs in the NFL, particularly the ones with seemingly little regard for the toll such a fearless style extracts, tend to have a short career. And now the Seahawks are facing the rest of the season without Carson, who will undergo neck surgery after missing their past five games.

