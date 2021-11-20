ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Mother of 2 identified as victim killed in freeway shooting near Bay Bridge

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qg9s9_0d2PHMvX00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Coroner identified the woman killed in a shooting during the morning commute on Interstate-80 near the Bay Bridge on Thursday.

Officials identified her as 29-year-old Amani Morris of Union City.

KRON4 spoke to a close friend of Morris who says she was a devoted mother of her two children.

CHP investigators say Morris was in the passenger seat of this vehicle when she was struck by a bullet fired by an unidentified suspect traveling in another vehicle.

“Well, the only thing I have to say is she was like a daughter to me. She has a child by my husband’s son,” Ladonna Hegler said.

Woman killed in Oakland freeway shooting near Bay Bridge

KRON4 spoke by phone to Ladonna Hegler who describes having a motherly relationship with Amani Morris for the past four years from a previous relationship with her step-son.

“Beautiful person inside. She took very good care of her children. She tried to work as much as she can to take care of her children. She wanted to go to school for nursing so she could be a better mother for her children,” Hegler said.

Hegler says she and her husband do not know the man driving the vehicle with Morris and her two children the day of the shooting. That man and both children were uninjured.

“I had just talked to her the day before that. She was working, so she couldn’t talk long. So, she said she would call me back, and she never got the chance to call me back. This is not right,” Hegler said.

CHP investigators have not released a motive for the shooting, nor have investigators described any suspects or a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Union City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bay Bridge#Weather#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

San Francisco police investigate late night homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night in San Francisco. Police officers from the Tenderloin station responded to the area of Larkin St and Golden Gate Ave just after 11 p.m. for a shooting. The victim died of their injuries. The police report says it was a woman […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man booked for murder on Geary Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest for a homicide that happened on Nov. 21. A 30-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds that night in the 400 block of Geary Street, according to police. Two days later, police said they found the suspect, 48-year-old Kenneth Lewis, and took […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

14-year-old stole car, escaped juvenile detention camp

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy