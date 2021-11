SEATTLE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved COVID-19 booster shots for all adults on Friday, opening up appointments to millions of Americans. Under the new rules, anyone 18 and older can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot six months after their last dose. If you got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can get a booster two months after your shot. People can also mix and match shots from different manufacturers, although some health care providers in Washington are scheduling shots for the same producer.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO