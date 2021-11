The Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, has kicked off fall in a big way. The highlight activity in the month of October was their hosting the Northern Carolina Cluster for its regional area. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer King Congleton joined members of the chapter on the campus of Winston-Salem State University to lead a day of learning and sisterly fellowship. WSSU Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson met the regional director and the Northern Carolina Cluster Coordinator Phaedra Grove and then brought greetings to the entire assembly. The hybrid in-person and Zoom session was attended by over 600 members of the sorority.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO