Connecticut State

Connecticut Police Arrest Mom 35 Years After Baby’s Murder

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, have arrested the mother of a baby whose body was found at the bottom of a garbage truck more than three decades ago....

TheDailyBeast

Man Who Denied Dismembering Florida Woman Is Charged With Murder

A Florida man who claimed he merely gave a murder victim a place to stay has now been charged with killing her, dismembering her, and dumping her remains in Tampa’s McKay Bay. When police showed up with a search warrant for Robert Kessler’s Lutz home, the 69-year-old told a WFLA reporter, “They’re not going to find anything. There is no evidence in there.” But police say they found Stephanie Crone-Overholts’ blood in the house and other evidence that led them to charge him. The 47-year-old victim’s son, Sean Overholts, said he was grateful an arrest was made before Thanksgiving. “My mother, she was a loving person. She may not have made the best decisions in life, but she was my mother, she loved us very much,” he said.
TheDailyBeast

Off-Duty Cop Fatally Struck Pedestrian Then Drove the Body Around Town, Prosecutor Says

An off-duty New Jersey police officer has been accused of running over and killing a pedestrian, loading the body into his car to drive it home, then returning to the scene with the dead man in the back seat. Louis Santiago, 25, allegedly struck Damian Dymka, 29, in the early hours of Nov. 1 on the Garden State Parkway. No 911 call was made by Santiago or his passenger, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. The pair allegedly returned to the scene several times before putting the victim in the car and driving to Santiago’s home where they discussed the best course of action with Santiago’s mom. Santiago is then said to have returned to the scene with the body in the car, and his dad, who is also a Newark cop, called 911. Dymka was found dead in the back seat, the prosecutor’s office said. Santiago faces several charges including reckless vehicular homicide and desecrating human remains.
TheDailyBeast

Man Jailed 43 Years Gets $1M in Donations After Exoneration

Two days after Kevin Strickland was awarded his freedom back after a wrongful conviction, a fundraiser on his behalf has accumulated north of $1 million in donations. Strickland was convicted of committing a triple murder in 1978 but on Tuesday morning was acquitted after spending 43 years behind bars. The Midwest Innocence Project launched the GoFundMe fundraiser for the now 62-year-old man with the goal to raise $7,500. “Our state leaders put their own self-interest and the politics of hate before caring for people,” one donor wrote, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I want to show them that ‘we the people’ care.”
TheDailyBeast

Attorney Charged With Kidnapping After His Forgery Cost Mom Custody of Her Kids, Prosecutors Say

Earlier this year, an Ohio attorney presented a court with a journal entry that caused a mom to lose custody of her children. Now, prosecutors allege that the attorney in question, Sean Porter, just made it all up. According to Cleveland.com, a grand jury on Tuesday charged Porter, 31, in a sprawling indictment that includes a charge of kidnapping and accuses him of filing multiple forged documents in court over the space of three years. A press release from Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that Porter had been charged with “forging juvenile court documents causing a mother to temporarily lose custody of her child.” O’Malley wrote that the documents were investigated after the mother alleged they were fake. “The investigation revealed Porter forged and filed false documents in the Ohio Supreme Court, Euclid Municipal Court, and Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division,” wrote the prosecutor. Porter hasn’t commented on the charges against him.
TheDailyBeast

NJ Man on the Run After Beating Daughter to Death with Baseball Bat Found Dead

A fugitive wanted for allegedly beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat has been found dead, New Jersey authorities said Tuesday. Gregory Keleman, 57, was also wanted for the attempted murder of his wife in the same attack. The man’s remains were located in a wooded area close to the family’s Voorhees home, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Keleman was dead of “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a spokesperson explained.
TheDailyBeast

Waukesha Victim’s Organs Will Go to Parade Survivors, Family Says

The family of one of the six people killed by a speeding car at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, holiday parade is donating her organs to those who were injured but survived the carnage. Jane Kulich was giving out candy at the parade when she was struck by the SUV that plowed through the crowd on Sunday afternoon. Darrell Brooks allegedly ran down dozens of people as he fled the scene of a violent domestic dispute. Police say 62 people were injured and many are still hospitalized, some in critical condition. Kulich’s sister-in-law, Shawn Kulich told People magazine the family was thrilled to learn how Jane’s organs would be used.“Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!”
TheDailyBeast

‘Jetstar Pilot’ Charged With Murder in Bizarre Aussie Camping Crime Case

A man has been charged with the murders of two campers in Australia, in a peculiar case that has riveted the country. Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73, disappeared in Victoria on March 20, 2020. The burned-out wreck of Hill’s car was discovered at the campsite a day later, and the two—apparently involved in a secret affair—were never seen again. Now a 55-year-old man, Gregory Lynn, described by the Daily Mail as a “senior Jetstar pilot,” has been charged in their deaths. “This morning, detectives identified a crime scene within the Great Alpine area and forensic specialists will commence searching at that location over the coming days,” Assistant Victorian Police Commissioner Bob Hill said. “We have located a specific area and we will establish a search parameter. Police are hopeful we will be able to locate the deceased in order to find closure for the families.”
TheDailyBeast

Cops Probe SUV That Hit, Injured Six Rittenhouse Protesters

Connecticut police are investigating reports that a group of people protesting Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict were hit by an SUV late Saturday afternoon, reports WHDH7. According to protesters, a group of about 15 to 20 PowerUP CT, Self-Defense Brigade, and Black Lives Matter 860 members were protesting when an SUV slowly crept over and hit about six people before fleeing the scene. The SUV was a black Honda CRV with Massachusetts plates. According to Keren Prescott, founder and chief executive of PowerUP CT, those hit by the SUV are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Demonstrators allege some of the protesters had weapons but did not use them. Investigators are looking into the incident but have not provided any additional information.
TheDailyBeast

Child Becomes Sixth Person to Die in Christmas Parade Rampage

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that a child has become the sixth person to die in the devastating Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. County District Attorney Susan L. Opper says prosecutors now intend to file a sixth count of intentional homicide this week against Darrell Brooks Jr., a 39-year-old from Milwaukee, who allegedly plowed into the town parade, killing six and injuring more than 60 people. Details of the child, whose name was withheld in court, are unclear. So far, more than $1 million in donations have already been raised to assist victims of the Sunday evening tragedy.
TheDailyBeast

Innocent Missouri Man Exonerated After 42 Years Behind Bars

A Missouri judge on Tuesday exonerated a 62-year-old Black man who spent more than four decades in prison for a crime he has steadfastly insisted he did not commit, putting an end to one of the longest wrongful convictions in the history of the United States. Kevin Strickland was ordered released by Judge James Welsh after prosecutors said Strickland had not been involved in a 1978 triple murder and must “not remain in custody a day longer,” The Kansas City Star reported. Strickland will not receive any compensation for the more than 42 years he improperly spent behind bars, and will be able to draw on more than $61,000 raised on GoFundMe by the Midwest Innocence Project, according to the paper. The case against Strickland hinged on testimony from a lone eyewitness, who later recanted and said she had been pressured by police. Strickland told The Washington Post that he looks forward to doing two things as a free man: Seeing the ocean in person, which he has never done, and visiting his late mother’s grave.
TheDailyBeast

Antique Rifles Thief Will Spend 1 Day in Jail After String of Half-Century-Old Museum Heists Finally Noticed

A 78-year-old Philadelphia man has been sentenced to spend a single day behind bars after admitting to being one of the most prolific museum thieves in U.S. history. Thomas Gavin, who spent Tuesday’s court proceedings slumped in a wheelchair and apologizing “for all this trouble,” spent the better part of the ‘60s and ‘70s stealing dozens of historical artifacts from museums up and down the East Coast, often walking away with an incredibly valuable rifle or pistol in broad daylight. Most of the museums he targeted never noticed the absence of their items or had records of the robberies, prosecutors said. Instead, the antique weaponry sat collecting dust in a cluttered barn on Gavin’s property for decades. It is unclear why Gavin embarked on his two-decade-long spree, beyond his lawyer identifying him as “a collector of all manner of old things.”
TheDailyBeast

Fate of Three Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Now in Jury’s Hands

Georgia jurors have officially begun deliberating the fate of three men accused of chasing and murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, last February. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are accused of several crimes—including felony murder—in the Feb. 23, 2020, death of 25-year-old Arbery. Prosecutors allege that Arbery was on a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood when the McMichaels chased him down the street after wrongly suspecting him of burglary. Bryan, who joined the chase later on, captured infamous footage of the incident that showed Travis McMichael firing the fatal shots. The defense for the three men argued throughout the two-week trial that their clients were simply trying to perform a citizen’s arrest on Arbery in connection with suspected break-ins in the area. Travis McMichael took the stand and insisted he felt he was in a “life or death situation” when he pulled the trigger.
TheDailyBeast

Dem Staffer Fired After Calling Waukesha Attack ‘Karma’

A Democratic Party staffer in Illinois has been fired after sparking outrage with her “callous” take on the deadly Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The DuPage Democratic Party announced the news in a statement late Monday, saying they had “severed all ties” with Mary Lemanski once they saw “her callous and reprehensible posts” about the attack that left five people dead and nearly 50 others injured Sunday. Lemanski, who was the social-media director for the party in the county, had used the attack to criticize the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. “Living in Wisconsin, he probably felt threatened,” Lemanski wrote, referring to Rittenhouse’s defense for shooting three protesters. “I just believe in Karma and this came around quick on the citizens of Wisconsin,” she reportedly wrote, adding that “you reap what you sow.” The tweets, and her Twitter account, were subsequently deleted. Democratic Party of DuPage County Chair Ken Mejia-Beal said in a statement Monday: “She does not speak for us and we unequivocally reject her statements about the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Waukesha.”
