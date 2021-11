FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith City's Board of Directors has approved a request from the Streets Department to purchase leaf vacuum trailers and a milling machine. The city says the leaf vacuum will improve the department's efficiency and enable them to clean fallen leaves from roadsides and ditches. Removing leaves from roadsides and ditches is important to help prevent storm drains from clogging which can lead to street flooding when it rains.

