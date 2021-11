The Ravens stumbled in the Week 11 Power Rankings after being upset by the Dolphins 22-10 on Thursday night. Analysis:: "The Ravens didn’t just look like a road team on Thursday Night Football, they looked like a road team on Thursday Night Football that had just played 98 snaps in an overtime win 4 days earlier. But even if the circumstances of this game were an outlier, the fact that Miami’s relentless blitzing stymied the Ravens’ offense means they’ll have to find ways to counteract the approach that future opponents will try to mimic."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO