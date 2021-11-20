Guardians' Justin Garza: DFA'd by Guardians

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
The World Series champs scooped up another former Giant on Monday. The Giants traded right-handed reliever Jay Jackson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Jackson had been designated for assignment last week when the front office needed to clear roster spots for 40-man roster additions who otherwise would have been eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.
In a move that adds outfield depth, the Cubs on Monday acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. In 99 games for Cleveland last season, the 27-year-old Ramirez hit .268/.305/.398 with 21 doubles, 7 home runs and 41 RBI in 99 games. A right-hander,...
The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a second backstop and former Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez could be a potential answer on the market. With the offseason in full gear, at least until December 1st, backup catcher is a position that the Pittsburgh Pirates will likely look to address. This is due to how poor the position has been for the Pirates in recent seasons.
Bill Virdon, a Pittsburgh Pirates all-time great and longtime MLB manager, passed away on Tuesday. He was 90 years old. Virdon was a Pirates legend, but actually began his career with the Cardinals. He was the 1956 NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .281 with 17 homes that season.
According to The Athletic’s Zack Meisel, the Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians has reached a resolution with the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team, clearing the way for the baseball team’s rebranding to become official. The Cleveland baseball team and local roller derby team have reached...
Moss (shoulder) was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Friday. Moss dealt with a shoulder injury late in the 2021 campaign but still made nine appearances (seven starts) at Triple-A Columbus. He put up a 7.08 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 20.1 innings and will now lose his spot on the 40-man roster.
After the courtroom equivalent of a long rain delay, the legal tarps have been pulled from the field so the Cleveland Guardians can start playing baseball. And the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team can jam, hip check and J-block their way to victory — as soon as they iron out a 2022 season schedule.
CLEVELAND -- Friday begins the next chapter for the Major League Baseball franchise that has called Cleveland home for more than a century. The organization announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will officially make the transition from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday morning, including changing its name on all social media platforms and releasing new Guardians merchandise.
CLEVELAND -- If there was any concern that Cleveland would not be able to take the next steps with its historic name change, all of that worry can now be put to rest. The team announced Tuesday morning that the lawsuit filed by the local Guardians roller derby team over use of the name “Guardians” had been resolved, with both organizations permitted to continue using the name.
Cleveland baseball fans itching for an official name and official #merch got some good news on Tuesday. The roller derby team that used to call itself “Guardians” is no longer suing the baseball team because the case was settled. Because of this, gear is expected to be on store shelves on November 23.
Mejia was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Friday. Mejia was shuffled between the major-league club and Triple-A Columbus in 2021. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) in his first taste of big-league action but had a lackluster 8.25 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 52.1 innings. The right-hander will now lose his spot on the 40-man roster.
Myers was traded from the Rays to the Guardians on Friday in exchange for Junior Caminero. Both Myers and Caminero are legitimate prospects, but the Rays were dealing with a 40-man roster crunch, so they will bring the younger Caminero into the fold so that they can retain a player they may have otherwise lost in the Rule 5 draft by adding Myers to the 40-man roster. The 23-year-old righty logged a 3.32 ERA at Double-A and a 4.50 ERA at Triple-A. He could make his big-league debut in 2022 in the rotation or the bullpen.
If you were one of those who was sad when the Rangers designated Rougned Odor for assignment seven-and-a-half months ago, and didn’t want to see him go, I have some good news for you... The New York Yankees have designated Rougned Odor for assignment. The Yankees have seven days to...
The Cleveland Guardians have to hope this is not a sign of things to come. In their first day having rebranded from the Cleveland Indians, the Guardians are off to an inauspicious start. The first issue is that the sign from their team store has broken off. Another issue is...
Yesterday at 6 p.m. was the deadline for MLB teams to add players to their 40-man rosters to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. After Ben Cherington and the Pirates cut IF/OF Phillip Evans, catcher Austin Davis, and RHP Tanner Anderson on Tuesday, that dropped their roster to 37. On Friday, it was brought back up to 40, adding three minor leaguers and cutting backup catcher Michael Perez.
