Guardians' Justin Garza: DFA'd by Guardians

Myers was traded from the Rays to the Guardians on Friday in exchange for Junior Caminero. Both Myers and Caminero are legitimate prospects, but the Rays were dealing with a 40-man roster crunch, so they will bring the younger Caminero into the fold so that they can retain a player they may have otherwise lost in the Rule 5 draft by adding Myers to the 40-man roster. The 23-year-old righty logged a 3.32 ERA at Double-A and a 4.50 ERA at Triple-A. He could make his big-league debut in 2022 in the rotation or the bullpen.

BASEBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO