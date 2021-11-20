Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Designated for assignment

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
On Friday, the Dodgers made a series of roster moves that resulted in a pair of players being designated for assignment. Outfielder/first baseman Billy McKinney and outfielder Zach Reks were removed from the 40-man roster as the team added five minor league prospects to protect them from the MLB Rule 5 Draft.
The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a second backstop and former Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez could be a potential answer on the market. With the offseason in full gear, at least until December 1st, backup catcher is a position that the Pittsburgh Pirates will likely look to address. This is due to how poor the position has been for the Pirates in recent seasons.
Bill Virdon, a Pittsburgh Pirates all-time great and longtime MLB manager, passed away on Tuesday. He was 90 years old. Virdon was a Pirates legend, but actually began his career with the Cardinals. He was the 1956 NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .281 with 17 homes that season.
