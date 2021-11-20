ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens' Brandon Williams: Out again

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Williams (shoulder) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Brown out for Ravens against Bears, Jackson questionable

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday’s game at Chicago with a thigh injury. The Ravens also added Lamar Jackson to their injury report Saturday. The star quarterback is questionable because of an illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Brandon Stephens: Expected to start Thursday

Stephens is expected to start Thursday night against the Dolphins, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports. The rookie is expected to start at safety in place of DeShon Elliott (pectoral/biceps), who is expected to miss the remainder of the season. In what has been described as a "group effort" to replace Elliott, Stephens will look to build upon his 32 tackles and pass deflection he has to this point in 2021.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Pernell McPhee: Out Week 11

McPhee will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Bears due to a knee injury. McPhee presumably picked up his knee injury at practice, as he popped up on the injury report as a DNP Thursday and Friday. In his absence, Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson could be in line for extra snaps, providing depth at outside linebacker.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Sits out Thursday's practice

Bateman missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bateman practiced fully Wednesday, but the wideout's addition to the Ravens' injury report Thursday makes his status for Sunday's game against the Bears worth tracking. Meanwhile, QB Lamar Jackson missed his second straight session due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Friday's looming status report will reveal whether Bateman and/or Jackson are in line to head into the weekend fully cleared to play or carrying a Week 11 designation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
chatsports.com

Bears-Ravens injury report: Akiem Hicks is out, Eddie Jackson questionable

On the heels of losing their best player for the remainder of the year, the Bears’ final injury report of the week before facing the Ravens this Sunday could be considered a positive in some respects. You take positive steps forward wherever possible in unfortunate circumstances such as this. Here’s...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Bears game

Fighting an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play Sunday against the Bears. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a sickness the Ravens said was not the coronavirus. He practiced Friday and told reporters he would play, saying it felt like he had a cold. However, the Ravens...
NFL
arizonadailyindependent.com

2 Years, 7 Months, 22 Days: Brandon Williams Back After Long Hoops Layoff

WASHINGTON – It was just one game for former University of Arizona basketball standout Brandon Williams, but it was a meaningful one – it ended a two-year, seven-month, 22-day wait to get back to the game he loves. When Williams suited up for his professional debut last Friday with the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again with illness

The much anticipated quarterback showdown between electric Bears rookie Justin Fields and former MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens is in question after Jackson missed his second consecutive day of practice. Jackson was out sick Wednesday and Thursday, though coach John Harbaugh clarified that he doesn’t have the coronavirus, and...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson out for Ravens game

The Bears bad stretch of injury news got worse on Sunday. The team announced 90 minutes before their Week 11 game with the Ravens that both Eddie Jackson and Allen Robinson would miss the game with hamstring injuries. Robinson missed all three days of Bears practice and was officially “doubtful”...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens DE Derek Wolfe likely out for rest of season

The Baltimore Ravens have encountered yet another injury setback as they prepare to play at the Chicago Bears this coming Sunday. According to Ryan Mink of the club's website, Baltimore defensive end Derek Wolfe is expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the season. The 31-year-old suffered what have been referred to as back and hip injuries during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in August and hasn't taken the field since.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens News 11/22: Bailing Out and more

Holy comeback, Batman! Playing without Lamar Jackson , the Ravens’ offense struggled to generate big plays all afternoon, earning just 3.9 yards per play on 76 snaps. The lack of Jackson’s dynamic ability highlighted the 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust nature to the Ravens’ RBs this season. In a tight ballgame, the Ravens were content to play it safe with quarterback Tyler Huntley . But after a busted coverage allowed the Bears to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining, Baltimore had no choice but to let Huntley sling it. The QB connected on a massive deep shot to Sammy Watkins for 29 yards — Huntley’s only attempt longer than 20 air yards on the afternoon.
NFL
USA Today

Ravens DB Brandon Stephens reacts to release of RB Le'Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens cut ties with running back Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday, releasing the veteran after 10 weeks of the 2021 season. Bell seemed to fit in great off of the field, buying into the Baltimore culture, embracing his role, and being a positive influence in the locker room. However, on the field it was a struggle for the running back, so the team decided to move on.
NFL
Daily Herald

5 things to watch coming out of the bye week vs. Ravens

Here are two remarkable facts. First, Lamar Jackson is 12-0 lifetime against NFC teams. Second, the Bears will be the 28th team Jackson has faced since entering the league in 2018, and he is 25-2 when facing a team for the first time. He lost only to the Chiefs in the 2018 regular season and the Titans in the 2019 playoffs.
NFL
theScore

Fields ruled out vs. Ravens after injuring ribs in 2nd half

The Chicago Bears ruled out quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday after he injured his ribs in the third quarter versus the Baltimore Ravens. Andy Dalton relieved the rookie and threw a 60-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney on his second snap, giving Chicago a 7-6 lead. The Bears waited until early...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ty'Son Williams: Not involved on offense

Williams failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bears. Williams played five snaps on special teams, accounting for his only game action. Though he showed potential at running back in the preseason, it is clear that the Ravens do not trust the 25-year-old enough to be a big part of the offensive game plan. Instead, the team will continue to rely on veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman to carry the load barring any additions from outside the organization. Williams should remain off the fantasy radar going into a matchup with the Browns in Week 12.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Former Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar among 3 signed to Ravens practice squad; OT Adrian Ealy released

The Ravens have found a replacement for third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. A day after the former Penn State standout was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens signed former Calvert Hall and Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar to the practice squad. The Ravens also signed cornerback Kevin Toliver and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith to the practice squad, while offensive tackle ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy