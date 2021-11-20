Ravens' Brandon Williams: Out again

Williams failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bears. Williams played five snaps on special teams, accounting for his only game action. Though he showed potential at running back in the preseason, it is clear that the Ravens do not trust the 25-year-old enough to be a big part of the offensive game plan. Instead, the team will continue to rely on veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman to carry the load barring any additions from outside the organization. Williams should remain off the fantasy radar going into a matchup with the Browns in Week 12.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO