Ravens' Brandon Williams: Out again

Holy comeback, Batman! Playing without Lamar Jackson , the Ravens’ offense struggled to generate big plays all afternoon, earning just 3.9 yards per play on 76 snaps. The lack of Jackson’s dynamic ability highlighted the 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust nature to the Ravens’ RBs this season. In a tight ballgame, the Ravens were content to play it safe with quarterback Tyler Huntley . But after a busted coverage allowed the Bears to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining, Baltimore had no choice but to let Huntley sling it. The QB connected on a massive deep shot to Sammy Watkins for 29 yards — Huntley’s only attempt longer than 20 air yards on the afternoon.
