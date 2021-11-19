NOTES: Leadership consultant named to OCLC Board of Trustees, entrepreneur awarded by South Carolina chamber for young leadership
Franklin leadership consultant named to OCLC Board of Trustees. Local leadership consultant Janet Walls has been elected to the Board of Trustees for the global nonprofit, Online Computer Library Center. Walls is president of Delta Blvd in Franklin, a leadership consulting and executive coaching organization. She and Canadian Langara...www.williamsonhomepage.com
Comments / 0