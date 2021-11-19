Kathleen Miles Schumacher, 67

Kathleen Ann Ivy passed away on Oct. 17, after a ~3 year battle with metastatic melanoma. Born on Sept 8, 1955, in Alhambra, Calif., to parents David Higens and Mary Wise/Higens/Weiss. They moved to Colorado when she was 5, but Kathleen always spoke very fondly of her years in California. By the time Kathleen was 9, her brother Kenneth was born, and their parents had divorced. Mary’s second husband Charles Weiss eventually adopted both children and they lived in Colorado Springs, running a glass shop. Their neighbor Fran Burke met Kathleen as a young teenager, and became a mentor and lifelong family of choice. Kathleen would openly say Fran saved her life more than once with deep conversations, long walks, emotional support, and a good cup of tea.

