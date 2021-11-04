ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#4 Michigan vs. UNLV live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hd64A_0d2PCtR700

The Michigan Wolverines will meet the UNLV Rebels in college basketball action on Friday night from T-Mobile Arena.

Michigan will look to bounce back after a 67-65 loss last game to bring their record to 2-1 on the young season. As for UNLV, they have been cruising along and will look for a big win against the Wolverines to improve their record to 4-0 on the season.

This will be a great Friday of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#4 Michigan vs. UNLV

  • When: Friday, November 19
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

fuboTV has complete NCAA college basketball regular season coverage (ESPN, CBS, FOX, and NBC) as well as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big 10 Network, Pac12 Network, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch your favorite college basketball game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Michigan (-12.5) vs. UNLV

O/U: 135.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB changes mind on NCAA transfer portal

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Well, you don’t see this happen too often. Usually, when players enter the NCAA transfer portal, they end up leaving their current school. However, former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis did the opposite. The current Temple quarterback Mathis was set to enter the NCAA transfer...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Rece Davis has optimistic message for Oklahoma after new CFP rankings released

ESPN college football host Rece Davis said that there is hope for the Oklahoma Sooners following the latest College Football Playoff rankings. In the Week 13 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, there were risers and sinkers. With the Oregon Ducks and Wake Forest Demon Deacons each losing their second games of the season, that allowed teams to climb. One of them was the Oklahoma Sooners, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 10.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

Ohio State and Michigan State meet in high stakes game

The stakes will be as high as they can be when No. 7 Michigan State battles No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The loser will have two losses and almost certainly will be eliminated from consideration for the four-team College Football Playoff. "It's a huge challenge ahead...
MICHIGAN STATE
