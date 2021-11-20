ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Three cups of coffee or tea a day may keep dementia, strokes away

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EwdX_0d2PB0NY00

TIANJIN, China ( StudyFinds.org ) — Good news for both coffee and tea drinkers: an extra cup of either beverage may help fight off serious health risks as you age. A new study reveals drinking more coffee, more tea, or a combination of both appears to lower the risk of suffering a stroke or developing dementia later in life.

In a review of over 365,000 older adults, study authors discovered a link between participants drinking more coffee and tea and falling rates of both stroke and dementia cases among a group of 50 to 74-year-olds. Specifically, the study finds people drinking two to three cups of coffee and two to three cups of tea each day lowered their risk of having a stroke by 32% . Their risk of developing dementia dropped by 28% in comparison to people who don’t drink either beverage.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

A team from Tianjin Medical University studied the long-term health of 365,682 participants from the UK Biobank, recruited between 2006 and 2010. Researchers followed them until 2020 and each person self-reported their daily coffee and tea-drinking habits. Over that time, 5,079 participants developed dementia and 10,053 had at least one stroke.

Drinking both coffee and tea can get the job done

Based on the data, study authors determined that people drinking two to three cups of coffee , three to five cups of tea , or a combination of four to six cups of both beverages each day had the lowest rates of both stroke and dementia in the group.

Strokes can occur at any age, but that risk doubles after the age of 55. A stroke occurs when something either blocks or reduces the blood supply to part of the brain.

Dementia is the general term for the series of conditions that result in impaired and declining brain function and memory loss. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that over six million Americans over the age of 65 are currently living with dementia — with the most common version of the condition being Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers note that in some cases, the symptoms of dementia can appear after a person suffers a stroke. Doctors call this post-stroke dementia . The study finds drinking more coffee or combining coffee drinking with tea also lowered the risk of post-stroke dementia cases.

Although the findings are promising, the team notes that the results are observational — meaning scientists still have to figure out how or if coffee and tea are the exact cause of this apparent brain boost.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Medicine .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages You Faster, Says Science

Since time immemorial, people have been trying to find the proverbial fountain of youth—and the pursuit for an ageless appearance along with a longer, healthier life remains a major goal for countless people today. While anti-aging creams and devices, supplements that promise greater longevity, and diets that claim to turn...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Three Cups Of Tea#Food Drink#Biobank#Americans
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
Best Life

Drinking This Many Cups of Tea Daily Slashes Dementia Risk, New Study Says

Nearly five million U.S. adults over the age of 65 had some type of dementia in 2014, and this number is only increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency estimates that nearly 14 million older adults will develop brain impairment by 2060. It's also recently become one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., as the rate of deaths linked to dementia has more than doubled since 2000. But despite the increase in cases and deaths, dementia is not a normal part of aging. In fact, research has found that there are several things you could do earlier in life that can either increase or reduce your risk of developing dementia. Tea drinkers are likely already on track to avoiding this disease, according to a new study that concluded daily consumption of this beverage could slash your dementia risk. Read on to find out how many cups of tea you need to drink a day to make a significant difference to your brain health.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popular Science

Coffee and tea could lower your risk of dementia

Drinking a moderate amount of coffee or tea may lower your risk of stroke or dementia, according to a new study. Researchers surveyed 365,682 adults between the ages of 50 and 74, asking how much tea or coffee they drank each day. The team then tracked each participant’s health outcomes for more than a decade. At the end of the study period there were 5,079 cases of dementia and 10,053 cases of stroke, based on hospital records. Those who drank two to three cups of coffee or three to five cups of tea a day, or a combination of four to six cups of coffee and tea, were the least likely to develop either stroke or dementia. Coffee and tea drinkers had a 28 percent lower risk of dementia and a 32 percent lower risk of stroke compared with abstainers. The new research was published on Tuesday in PLOS Medicine.
DRINKS
asapland.com

Benefits of Turmeric Tea

Turmeric is one of the most powerful spices in Ayurveda, famous for its ability to treat a vast range of health conditions. Now, researchers investigating how curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) works have found that it can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in cell cultures. These findings suggest that drinking turmeric tea could help protect against various chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, and diabetes.
FOOD & DRINKS
NutritionFacts.org

A Doctor a Day Keeps the Apples Away

Physician heal thyself. Why most doctors don’t know more about how to prevent the number one cause of death in the U.S. today. This episode features audio from How Much Do Doctors Actually Know About Nutrition?, Why Prevention Is Worth a Ton of Cure, and How Doctors Responded to Being Named a Leading Killer. Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
HEALTH
thurstontalk.com

Laura Woodworth Helps Clients Reduce Inflammation Through Dietary Changes at Heart of Wellness

By now, most people are aware of the role of inflammation in creating disease. It has been linked to everything from cardiovascular problems and obesity to rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and even cancer. But although sugar is a known culprit in developing inflammation, fewer are aware of the many seemingly innocuous foods that contain excess sugar and how that impacts the body. Heart of Wellness dietitian nutritionist Laura Woodworth works with clients to identify dietary causes of inflammation linked to various conditions and help them make adjustments to improve their health.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Over 50? Eat These Foods For Stronger Bones, Say Dietitians

As you age, it's important to consider all of the significant changes that are happening in your body—and tweak your diet accordingly. One of those changes has to do with your bones: people start to naturally lose bone mass and density faster than new tissue can form as they get older, meaning bones may become more brittle and prone to breaking.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

A Mental Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Good sources of vitamin B12 include fish, poultry, eggs and low-fat milk. Memory problems can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. People with B12 deficiency can experience worse memory for both ideas and events. The vitamin deficiency has also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and brain shrinkage...
SCIENCE
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy