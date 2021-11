As US markets open in the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday season, it’s been a traumatic start to the end of the week, with all three indices trading sharply lower, with the Dow Jones falling over 1000 points at the time of writing, with an equally dramatic move on the S&P 500 which has fallen over 100 points. For the NASDAQ 100 the move has been less dramatic, but nevertheless is following the sell-off, and is currently trading at 16,161 at the time of writing.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO