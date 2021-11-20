ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Helen’ in Birmingham named one of the best new restaurants in the U.S.

By Bianca Harris Perine
 6 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It’s a big honor for a downtown Birmingham restaurant. Helen has landed as #3 on Esquire’s list for the best new restaurants in America.

Esquire magazine visited hundred of restaurants across the country to compile their list. Only 40 made the cut. Helen is also the only restaurant from Alabama selected. Favorite dishes among diners include the homemade Angel biscuits, steaks, corn ribs and more.

Helen even received an in-person congratulations from Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city leaders for the top recognition.

Helen is located on 2013 Second Avenue North. It’s run by Chef Rob McDaniel. The restaurant is named after his grandmother.

Click here for their hours of operation, full menu and to make a reservation.

