THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away. Police said Gennessy Mendez, 12, was last seen in the 8700 block of Huron Street around 12 p.m. Wednesday. A family member reported her missing shortly after she left the home where she was staying, police said.

THORNTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO