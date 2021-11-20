‘Families are being displaced’: Caltrans clears away homeless encampment deemed ‘safety hazard’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans workers cleared away an encampment in the area of D and 30th streets Friday, saying it was necessary for public health and safety. But some unhoused people argued it will only make matters worse.

Mitchell Younts, who had been living at the camp for a few months, had come from out of state in an RV to start what he had hoped would be a better life.

“I just got here from Arkansas. I’ve got six months clean; I’ve been off drugs. Trying to do everything I can,” he told FOX40.

But Younts had to start moving again, along with the dozens of others who had been staying at the encampment.

Tuesday, Caltrans came through the area and gave everyone 72 hours to pack up and leave ahead of Friday’s cleanup.

Caltrans said with all the debris and trash that has been piling up in the area over time, they had no choice but to clean the area they said became a “safety hazard.”

Caltrans identified an encampment under the Capital City Freeway at 30th and D Streets as a safety hazard due to the excessive amount of trash and debris at the site and the need to maintain a clear zone for errant vehicles to recover. Caltrans’ responsibility is to ensure the safety of the traveling public and to protect and maintain California’s highway infrastructure. The department and the City of Sacramento have been coordinating weekly since mid-October on how to best handle this encampment and safely relocate people experiencing homelessness. Caltrans

In the statement, Caltrans said the city came by the encampment earlier this month to offer outreach services and hotel vouchers.

But Younts said he did not recall that ever happening and worried about what will happen to those who have to move elsewhere.

“Families are being displaced,” Younts said. “This is not right. Violation of your civil liberties, civil rights — it’s not right.”

In early October, Caltrans cleaned up an encampment on the other side of the freeway after parents expressed concerns that children had to walk through the encampments to get to school.

Younts said in his encampment, there had been no major safety issues and argued the cleanup will create more harm than good.

“It’s not right. I don’t what can be done, nothing can be done today, but in the future, something has got to get done,” he said. “I don’t have the answers, I don’t know that anybody does, but in the future, something has got to give.”

Caltrans said any items left behind would be brought to a nearby maintenance yard, where the items can be retrieved at a later time.

