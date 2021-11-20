ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom pardons 2 in Native American recognition

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said he had pardoned two members of California Indian tribes coinciding with Native American Heritage Month.

The month “honors the vibrancy and resiliency of Native American culture,” his office said, and the pardons recognize the recipients’ “efforts and successes in rehabilitation post-conviction, as well as their extraordinary service to their communities.”

Newsom said tribal leaders supported the pardons of Robert Morgan from the Koi Nation of Northern California and Frank Spa-ghe Dowd of the Resighini Rancheria.

California man gets prison for Bitcoin money laundering

Both men were convicted of assault with a deadly weapon.

Morgan was convicted in Sonoma County in 2006 of striking two victims during a fight at a party, according to the governor’s office. He was sentenced to 91 days in jail and three years of probation.

Dowd was convicted in Del Norte County in 2002 of striking someone with a bat, also during a fight at a party. He was sentenced to 270 days in jail and five months of probation.

Since taking office in 2019, Newsom has granted 88 pardons, 91 commutations and 29 reprieves.

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions by millions of U.S. families — including his own. “As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our […]
NANTUCKET, MA
