Friday Night Blitz: Championships on the line with Super Bowl weekend in full swing

By 12 Sports
 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The remaining high school football teams are taking the field one last time this weekend in hopes of taking home their respective division titles.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz , Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Code
Narragansett – 51 Chariho – 33 0:25
EDavies Career & Tech – 6 Ponaganset – 29 5:00
EWG/Prout – 7 Juanita/PCD/Wheeler – 6 6:00
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Several other championship games are on tap for Saturday at Cranston Stadium:

  • Classical at St. Rays – noon
  • North Kingstown at Portsmouth – 3:30 p.m.
  • Central at South Kingstown – 6 p.m.

On Sunday, La Salle will face off against Hendricken at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com .

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

