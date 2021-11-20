Friday Night Blitz: Championships on the line with Super Bowl weekend in full swing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The remaining high school football teams are taking the field one last time this weekend in hopes of taking home their respective division titles.
In this week’s Friday Night Blitz , Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region.
- Division 3 Championship: Narragansett wins 2nd-straight championship, stuns Chariho 51-33 »
- Mic’d Up: Narragansett Coach Matt Blessing »
- Hendricken, La Salle prepare to square off in championship game for 12th straight year »
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|Narragansett – 51
|Chariho – 33
|0:25
|EDavies Career & Tech – 6
|Ponaganset – 29
|5:00
|EWG/Prout – 7
|Juanita/PCD/Wheeler – 6
|6:00
Several other championship games are on tap for Saturday at Cranston Stadium:
- Classical at St. Rays – noon
- North Kingstown at Portsmouth – 3:30 p.m.
- Central at South Kingstown – 6 p.m.
On Sunday, La Salle will face off against Hendricken at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.
Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »
- Hendricken beats La Salle, wins 4th straight state championship
- Central to defend DI Super Bowl title against North Kingstown
- North Kingstown punches ticket to DI Super Bowl
- Classical upsets St. Rays to win DII title
- Bay View Academy quartet heads to Division I ranks
More About Friday Night Blitz:
Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com .
The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.
The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.
- Scores, schedules and highlights: High School Football »
- Complete coverage on the go: Download the 12 News app »
Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0