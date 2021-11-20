ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Butterfield laments tone of Congress these days

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than a generation, Congress has devolved from...

www.wral.com

greensboro.com

'Red wave is coming': Victim of redistricting, Butterfield to retire

RALEIGH — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection, another blow to Democrats wanting to retain a House majority next year. Butterfield, 74, a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus, has represented several rural counties in northeastern North Carolina since 2004, often winning by comfortable margins. But redistricting by state Republicans places him in a toss-up district with a smaller share of Black voters who were likelier to gravitate to his campaign.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Dem Rep. Butterfield won't seek re-election in 2022

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2022. Why it matters: With now 15 House Democrats announcing their retirement, the Democratic Party faces a difficult path to retain the House majority next year. Republicans need to pick up at least five seats to gain control.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic
WITN

VIDEO: Butterfield makes it official, he will not seek reelection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Congressman G.K. Butterfield announced today he will not seek another term in Congress. Butterfield is a former Superior Court judge from Wilson who was first elected from North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in 2004. The Democrat called it a “difficult decision” not to run for re-election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Reflector

Butterfield's retirement in 2022 is official

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield has officially announced he is retiring from Congress when his term ends in 2022. The 74-year-old Wilson Democrat made his announcement during a nearly four-minute video he posted on his Congressional website. Butterfield said the congressional map approved by the General Assembly puts African-American communities across...
INCOME TAX
Newsbug.info

North Carolina Rep. GK Butterfield will retire from Congress, Democrats say

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield plans to announce his retirement Thursday, two Democratic sources told McClatchy. Butterfield, a 74-year-old Democrat, has not confirmed the decision, which would cap a career as a civil rights advocate, a judge and since 2004 a congressman representing North Carolina. Butterfield would be the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

On executive privilege, Mark Meadows has just about everything wrong

Peter Keisler served as assistant attorney general and acting attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. Stuart Gerson served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration and acting attorney general during the Clinton administration. Alan Raul served as ​​associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, representing the White House during the Iran-contra investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

What is the '1st Amendment Praetorian,' the obscure far-right group subpoenaed by the January 6 committee?

CNN — An obscure far-right paramilitary group is in the spotlight this week after getting subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The committee subpoenaed the 1st Amendment Praetorian, a group founded in 2020 that recruits military veterans and former police officers to provide security at right-wing events.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS

