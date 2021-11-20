Butterfield laments tone of Congress these days

RALEIGH — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection, another blow to Democrats wanting to retain a House majority next year. Butterfield, 74, a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus, has represented several rural counties in northeastern North Carolina since 2004, often winning by comfortable margins. But redistricting by state Republicans places him in a toss-up district with a smaller share of Black voters who were likelier to gravitate to his campaign.

