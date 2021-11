PASADENA, Texas — The state has issued an emergency order to close a Pasadena assisted living center due to health and safety concerns. It’s happening at the Pine Tree of Pasadena facility. According to Texas Health and Human Services, the order was issued on Monday, Nov. 22. Everyone was supposed to be out Wednesday night, but KHOU 11 News was told 15 residents were still there. The facility said it's hoping to move them by Monday.

PASADENA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO