PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday travel is underway at Philadelphia International Aiport as Thanksgiving is just two days away. Airport officials tell CBS3 that with more and more people being vaccinated we are going to see travel numbers go up and come close to the pre-pandemic levels. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning as travelers made their way to their flights. Lines were formed outside the TSA gates where flyers begin to kick off their travel and just about everyone was excited to fly. Some travelers were opting for warmer weather traveling to places like the Bahamas and Saint...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO