The shady side of some indie filmmaking, and Netflix has a new ratings system

By Hosted by Kim Masters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Masters and Gary Baum did a deep dive into the shady side of independent filmmaking. They found that four of the same producers or executive producers on “Rust” worked on a previous film called “The Tiger Rising,” where the crew complained of late or missed payments....

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TechRadar

Netflix has changed

Netflix has unveiled a new top 10 portal for showing off the viewership stats for its biggest shows – finally following through on its slow, steady journey towards transparency around its numbers. top10Netflix.com is a whole new website for tracking the top 10 shows or films on the Netflix platform,...
ComicBook

New Netflix Sci-Fi Series Is Taking Over with Its Ratings

Cowboy Bebop is back in action, and Netflix is helping oversee its return in a big way. If you did not know, the series is thriving online thanks to streaming services, and Netflix took things a step further this past week. Cowboy Bebop has debuted its live-action TV series at last, and it turns out the project is taking over Netflix's rankings across the globe.
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
theapopkavoice.com

Netflix has a lot of new movies and shows coming in December

Netflix has everything when it comes to new movies hitting the streaming service in December. There are Netflix originals, holiday classics, Christmas movies, Oscar contenders, and more!. All together, it makes for a great month. Here's the full list of what’s new on Netflix in December 2021 below! Netflix is...
The Hollywood Reporter

Terra Field, Netflix Employee Who Criticized Chappelle Special, Resigns

Terra Field, a trans engineer at Netflix who was suspended and then reinstated by the streamer in October amid outcry around Dave Chappelle’s special, has resigned. Field made the announcement on Twitter on Monday of having resigned the day before, and was “not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved.” Field also posted a link to a post titled “My Resignation from Netflix,” writing, “This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure.” In the post, Field said the decision comes after...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Casts Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe

UPDATE (11/23): Britney Spears said she “just shot” for The Idol. It’s unclear if it’s for the upcoming series or a different project of the same name, but it is her first announced project since her conservatorship ended. “I just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL’ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere.” ...
No Film School

Optioning Scripts for Indie Filmmakers, When to Drone, and "Good Deal/Bad Deal"

Today’s episode includes a deep dive into optioning material as a director and/or producer. In this episode, we talk about... The indie side of writer-director relationships. What you need in your option agreement from an indie perspective of producing and directing movies. The different ways writers approach their work on...
The Independent

Netflix: The most-watched movies and TV shows of 2021, from Red Notice to Sweet Tooth

Netflix’s top 10 list of 2021 is a mix bag of high-quality TV shows and not-so-great movies.The streaming service continued to prove itself as a force to be reckoned with this year thanks to several new releases making their way onto Netflix’s most-watched of all-time rankings.In September, Squid Game overtook 2020 series Bridgerton to become the streamer’s most-watched title ever.Despite the fact that Netflix is yet to release a top 10 list for 2021, The Independent has collated previously announced figures to collate a list revealing the most-watched shows and movies of the year so far.It is worth noting...
ComicBook

Netflix's New Horror Series has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The success of Squid Game on Netflix proved that audiences around the globe are willing to watch original programming on the streamer that wasn't exclusively American produced and in English, even viewers in the United States proved interested in foreign content. Luckily for Netflix it wasn't long before their next big South Korean original series arrived on the scene as their all-new horror show Hellbound has arrived. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Delivers Side-by-Side Comparisons of 'Cowboy Bebop'

After delivering first looks a few months back, Netflix has now offered side-by-sides of Cowboy Bebop. The comparisons serve to highlight how the upcoming live-action adaptation draws from the beloved original anime series. The first comparison focuses on a scene from the anime’s ninth episode, “Jamming With Edward,” in which...
Fox News

Netflix Beware! Angel Studios Has a A New Crowd-funded Model for Creating Values Based Content

Long gone are the days of three or four TV channels, where networks were the behemoth gate keepers of everyone’s entertainment content. Cable TV and now streaming has taken care of that. But there’s another model rising that is challenging even Netflix and Google play. Angel Studios. This small but powerful upstart is not just going after values-based audiences, but asking the audiences to create the content, as well as the community that will support it. The submitted ideas, once accepted, will be produced through crowd-funded budgets. Angel Studios already has a hit with the series, The Chosen, a Bible-based series on the life and legacy of Jesus Christ. But there’s other content in the wings. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, talks about how he and his brothers created the new model for “Light” based content, and how Hollywood, to its detriment, really abandoned audiences who value honor and virtue.
The Verge

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has heart, style, and some rough edges

Netflix’s live-action take on Cowboy Bebop comes with a lot of expectations. Much of those come from the existing fans, of course — those who loved the original anime with its jazz- and corgi-infused mix of noir and sci-fi and are hoping the new series does it justice. Then there are those coming to the show without existing expectations, who are just looking for some great space capers. On top of this, Netflix’s Bebop is also the latest in a growing list of attempts at turning classic anime into live-action shows or movies. For the most part, these have been an unqualified disaster, whether it’s the Americanized Death Note movie or M. Night Shyamalan’s forgettable take on The Last Airbender.
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld On Hitting The Bullseye With Jeremy Renner & Marvel; Netflix’s Self-Interested Ratings System & Decentralized Disney+

“Things were happening fast and, on the fly, and, you know, when you are walking into a world that is very much established and you’re trying to establish yourself, it can be tricky,” says Hailee Steinfeld of making her Marvel live action debut with Disney+’s upcoming Hawkeye series. “But I had some incredible support from Jeremy, and the filmmakers, and the writers and everyone and anyone involved,” the Oscar nominee and Dickinson star adds on today’s Hero Nation podcast of her co-star Hawkeye himself Jeremy Renner, EP Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie and more from the show. Take a...
