Can heirloom apples be used in Thanksgiving pie?

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering to taste is the key to using apples in a pie to gauge their sweet or tartness. Texture...

www.kcrw.com

FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Grandma’s Perfect Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Tender, buttery, and easy-to-make, my Grandma’s perfect pie crust is everything you need this Thanksgiving. It’s so foolproof, you won’t want store-bought again!. No matter the pie you want, this...
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
WSB Radio

Thanksgiving basics: How to cook a turkey

Turkey is typically the star of the Thanksgiving Day table, but the idea of cooking a giant bird can be daunting. No matter how many people you’ll be serving or how big your turkey is, you’ll want to follow established guidelines to enjoy a tasty, safe bird. Cooking a turkey is surprisingly easy, but you’ll need to take precautions to make sure the bird is properly handled and cooked to a safe temperature. To ensure a holiday meal that everyone will enjoy, following this guide to how to cook a turkey.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Does Apple Pie Need to Be Refrigerated?

Fridge space becomes scarce around the holidays. After all, you need somewhere to store all those ingredients and leftovers. Until that overcrowding clears up, you'll want to utilize any space you can, and that means your countertops and freezers are about to become much more valuable. Unlike your holiday ham and casseroles, many desserts, including fruit pies, don't need to be refrigerated immediately, but they do need to be refrigerated eventually. Read on to find out which apple pies need to be refrigerated right away and which can stay on the countertop temporarily, how long apple pies last on the counter and in the fridge, and how to freeze apple pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Scranton Times

Mom's spirit lives on in Apple Pie recipe

Linda Burke learned from the best. The Archbald resident watched her mom, the late Florence “Fluffy” Mancus, make homemade dishes and desserts from scratch for her entire life, such as Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Macaroni and Sauce, Braciole, Fried Meatballs and more. If she had company coming over, Mancus would whip something up in no time, usually with little resources.
ARCHBALD, PA
Lifehacker

Do Not Tent Your Turkey With Foil

I have always been a skin eater, much to my mother’s chagrin. “It’s not good for you,” she would say as she peeled the browned and burnished skin off a Costco rotisserie chicken. “I don’t care!” I would shout, as I tried to snatch it off her plate before she threw it in the garbage.
FOOD & DRINKS
mynbc5.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Tips to cook the perfect turkey

(WLUK) -- If you're the cook on Thanksgiving, now is the time to put your plan in motion. Share a photo or video of your turkey with us here:. Andrea Balitewicz from the Butterball Turkey Talkline offers some tips and tricks to cook the perfect turkey. Before you can cook...
RECIPES

