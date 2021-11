Netflix is highlighting composer Yoko Kanno's return for the new Cowboy Bebop series with a behind-the-scenes video of her in the midst of work! Anime fans are usually divided when it comes to live-action adaptations, and that was especially true for Netflix and Tomorrow Studios' live-action take on the now classic anime series, Cowboy Bebop. The first reviews and reactions are beginning to pop up online now that the series is getting ready for its worldwide debut with Netflix, and many agree that one of the best decisions was bringing back the composer from the original anime.

