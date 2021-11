Head coach on Week 10 against the Titans New Orleans Saints. How do the Titans look different as a team without Derrick Henry?. "It's not that they look different, because their structure, formations, principles and schemes have been in place. They've done a great job of that. It's just different when that player is not receiving some of those runs, some of those carries, play-action passes, just based on the type of player he is. I don't think you're seeing a different structure or a different type of offense, you're seeing a system that they believe in, the same system. I don't think they look different schematically. Obviously, when you have a great player like that it's different."

