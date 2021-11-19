ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia's vaccine coordinator says state 'stands ready' to give boosters to all adults

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 6 days ago
RICHMOND — The leader of Virginia's vaccination efforts said Friday with the holidays approaching, "now is a good time" for the deck to be cleared for everyone 18 years old and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Dr. Danny Avula's comments came on the same day that both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved lifting all protocols for getting the extra shots. Previously, only those over 65 and anyone over 18 with pre-existing health conditions had been approved for the booster.

"VDH welcomes this move by the CDC and FDA," Avula said in a statement issued by VDH. "These vaccines are incredibly safe and effective, but no vaccine prevents 100 percent of illness. All vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, and the data show a tangible benefit to people when they receive a vaccine booster."

If you completed the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccinations, you are encouraged to wait at least six months after their final shot to get the booster. If you took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should get your booster at least two months after getting the shot.

Health officials, including VDH, had been pushing the federal government to lift the booster restrictions in time for Thanksgiving so that families could spend time together on the holiday.

"With the holidays approaching and the weather turning colder, now is the perfect time to get vaccinated if you’re 5 years or older or get a booster dose if fully vaccinated and you’re 18 years or older," Avula said. He also pushed for Virginians who have not yet received their flu vaccines to do so, adding both the COVID and the flu shots can be given together safely.

Friday's approvals means now that more than 2.2 million Virginians are now eligible to get the boosters. Avula said VDH "stands ready" to provide enough to cover them all.

"We urge you to do so in order to move forward and out of this pandemic,” Avula said.

As of Friday, VDH estimated more than 1 million people statewide had received a booster vaccine. Almost 65% of Virginia's total population is fully vaccinated, VDH said.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

