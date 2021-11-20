ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec. 1 Dakota Pacific public input session will take place at the Newpark Hotel

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
 6 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County announced that the December 1 public input session about the controversial Dakota Pacific project will take place at the Newpark Hotel Conference Center in Kimball Junction at 6 p.m.

When entering the facility, the conference center is located straight up the stairs. There will be signage on-site to guide attendees.

The county council meeting will be in session prior to public input at 6 p.m., and normal operations of the hotel will be ongoing.

“We ask that attendees please be mindful of these proceedings when they arrive,” Summit C0unty said in a press release.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Summit County encourages attendees to attend the meeting virtually via Zoom. Public input will be taken by all in-person and Zoom attendees who wish to speak. Both in-person and online comments will be part of the official record.”

To participate in the public input session, join the ZOOM webinar at https://zoom.us/j/772302472 OR to listen by phone only: Dial 1-301-715-8592, Webinar ID: 772 302 472.

The hearing was initially set to be held at Ecker Hill Middle School, however, the Park City School District pulled out due to Covid concerns.

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

