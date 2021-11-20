Louisiana Senator Proposes 'Blowing Up' State's 'Dysfunctional' Transportation Department

THE ISSUE: “The top Republican in the state House wants to give the Legislature the ability to block regulations or administrative orders from the executive branch by a majority vote, a proposal that would significantly expand its power and curtail that of the governor,” Spotlight PA’s Danielle Ohl reported Nov. 9. “House Speaker Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Ryan Aument, both Lancaster County Republicans, announced the proposed amendments to the state constitution (last) Tuesday.” The proposed amendments would have to pass both the state House and Senate twice, in consecutive sessions. Then, voters would then decide whether to implement the constitutional changes via referendum. The earliest such a referendum could happen is 2023. “Constitutional amendments rarely lose in Pennsylvania, and they can be put on the ballot during low-turnout elections,” Ohl further noted. “Just 2.3 million people, about 26% of registered voters in Pennsylvania, weighed in on the last constitutional amendment questions, which appeared on ballots during the May 2021 primary.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO